Arcade Fire kündigen neues Album WE an – erste Single „Lightning I, II“ hier im Stream

Vor ein paar Tagen kündigten Arcade Fire an, dass am Donnerstag ihre neue Single „Lightning I, II“ zu hören sein würde. So kam es auch – und gleichzeitig kündigte die kanadische Band ihr neues Album WE an.

Hört und seht „Lightning I, II“ hier im Stream:

Über die neue Single, die mit Radiohead-Produzent in El Paso, Texas unweit der Mauer zur Grenze Mexikos aufgenommen wurde, hat Sänger Win Butler viel zu sagen. Lest hier seine Erklärung, die er für Newsletter seiner Band aufschrieb:

„It was recorded with Nigel Godrich in El Paso, TX in the shadow of the Mexican border wall, which lay unfinished at the edge of the property.

It was peak Covid. El Paso was the epicenter in the U.S. at that time, they were using prison inmates to move bodies to the overfull morgues, because the healthcare system was completely overwhelmed.

I’ll never forget finishing the take and walking straight to our outdoor communal space where we had screwed a television into a tree so we could watch election results outside, to see the news that Trump had lost the election.

The emotion in the vocal was inspired by the Haitian immigrants that were amassing on the US border, after boarding ships from Haiti and walking from as far as Brazil for a chance at freedom, only to be met with whips and dogs and officers on horseback.

I was lyrically inspired by the optimism I see in my child living in paradise “beneath a poison sky”.

But mostly WE wanted to play the song so fast and hard that you can’t breathe when it’s over… with the realization that you can’t win them all, even when you give it all.

A 4th place anthem.

And a reminder that “A day, a week, a month, a year, every second brings me here”.

The video directed by our friend (and fellow Montreal DIY scene alum) Emily Kai Bock expresses the feeling of the last two years: trying to make grand plans only to have the storms of life force you to improvise.

Sometimes bright flashes of

Lightning to guide our way, light up the sky, and burn it all

down so we can start again…

❤️

Win“

Live präsentierten Arcade Fire ihre neue Single und einen anderen neuen Song am Montag in New Orleans bei einem Benefiz-Konzert zugunsten der Ukraine.

Arcade Fires sechstes Album WE soll sieben auf zwei Seiten namens „Ich“ und „Wir“ aufgeteilte Songs umfassen. Es heißt: „Side ‚I‘ is about ‚the fear and loneliness of isolation‘ and Side ‚WE‘ is about ‚the joy and power of reconnection’“. Die Platte soll am 6. Mai erscheinen. Ihr Vorgänger EVERYTHING NOW erschien 2017. 2021 veröffentlichte die Band den Soundtrack zum Film „Her“, der bereits im Jahr 2013 im Kino zu sehen war. Ein neues Album wurde offiziell noch nicht angekündigt.

