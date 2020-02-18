Lollapalooza 2020: Neue Bandwelle mit Miley Cyrus und Die Antwoord

Miley Cyrus spielt wieder mal Katz-und-Maus mit Instagram und zeigt ihre Nippel.

Miley Cyrus kennt die Spielchen mit den nackten Darstellungen, und sie beherrscht das Spiel perfekt. Auf Instagram hat die Sängerin eine Fotoserie gepostet mit dem Hinweis, nach rechts zu wischen – dann sieht man auf dem dritten Bild einen Teil ihrer nackten Brust. „But hurry. Instagram will definitely be removing this post soon“ – Cyrus weiß also, dass dieses Bild bald zensiert werden wird. Dies war auch nicht das erste Mal, dass sie ihr Nippel auf Instagram zeigte. Anscheinend macht ihr das Spaß. Miley Cyrus auf Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/B8fglegp-nL/