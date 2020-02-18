Lollapalooza 2020: Neue Bandwelle mit Miley Cyrus und Die Antwoord

Neue Bands für Lollapalooza 2020: Rage Against The Machine, Miley Cyrus, AnnenMayKantereit, Deichkind, Die Antwoord und weitere Bands im Olympiastadion und Olympiapark. Auf der Perry’s Stage legen u.a. DJ Snake, Timmy Trumpet, Lost Frequencies, Madeon (DJ Set), R3HAB und Alle Farben auf
Alle aktuell bestätigten Acts beim Lollapalooza Berlin:
- Rage Against The Machine
- Miley Cyrus
- AnnenMayKantereit
- Deichkind
- DJ Snake
- Die Antwoord
- Apache 207
- Alligatoah
- Run The Jewels
- Timmy Trumpet
- Lost Frequencies
- $UICIDEBOY$
- Blackbear
- Denzel Curry
- Madeon (DJ Set)
- Mabel, Loredana
- J.I.D
- Moka Efti Orchestra
- Alle Farben
- Walking On Cars
- Alice Merton
- R3HAB
- Neelix
- Sophie Hunger
- Bishop Briggs
- You Me At Six
- Kayzo
- Drunken Masters
- Gryffin
- Beabadoobee
- David Puentez
- Eunique
- KeKe
- Ebow
- Gianni Mae
- Novaa
- Moli
- Layla
- Sophia Portanet
Zwei-Tages-Tickets für das Lollapalooza Berlin (5. & 6. September 2020) sind ab sofort über lollapaloozade.com ab 155 Euro erhältlich, Tagestickets ab 89 Euro.
Lollapalooza Berlin
- 5. & 6. September 2020
- Olympiastadion & Olympiapark Berlin