Ryuichi Sakamoto erstellte eine Playlist für seine eigene Beerdigung

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 10: Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto plays music he wrote for Linda Hoaglund's new documentary film "The Wound and The Gift," May 10, 2014 during a fundraising event held at Le Poisson Rouge in New York City. "The Wound and The Gift" documents wild animals that are bred and raised by wealthy U.S. collectors, then are rescued and cared for on private animal rescue farms in different areas of the U.S. Actress Vanessa Redgrave will narrate Hoaglund's movie. (Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)

Foto: rn. All rights reserved.