Dire Straits: Reunion für die Rock and Roll Hall of Fame?

Die Dire Straits werden – neben Bon Jovi und Nina Simone – in die Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame aufgenommen. Die US-Kollegen vom ROLLING STONE haben mit John Illsley gesprochen, dem Bassisten der ab 1992 getrennte Wege gegangenen Band.

Traditionell finden dafür – sofern sie nicht all zu sehr zerstritten sind – mindestens bei der Zeremonie die jeweiligen Musiker zusammen. Manchmal, so wie es etwa die Nirvana-Mitglieder Krist Novoselic und Dave Grohl vormachten, gibt es auch einen Live-Auftritt.

Der Dire-Straits-Bassist sagt nicht, dass er mit Mark Knopfler und den anderen ein paar Songs spielen wird, aber er schließt es auch nicht aus: „Wir müssten erst einmal darüber nachdenken.“

Ein Auszug des Interviews im Wortlaut:

Bands often reunite and perform at these things.

[Chuckles]

Do you think that’s going to happen?

I have absolutely no idea. It’s all come rather sudden today. It would be probably a little bit difficult for me to say how that would work. I don’t know. I don’t know right now. We’d have to think about that and see how we do this thing. I couldn’t say right now.

They managed to get Led Zeppelin, the Police, Cream, Talking Heads and all these bands that hadn’t played in years. It’s often the one place where it does happen.

Well, I think we’ll just wait and see. [Laughs]

How often do you talk to Mark?

We communicate sometimes a lot and sometimes there’s a break. We just communicate when we want to communicate, it’s as simple as that. He’s got a place pretty close to me in the countryside. When he’s down I see a lot of him. I live out of London now, so that’s my preference. We see as much of each other as we ever have. We’re still very close and very good friends.