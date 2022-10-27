Foto: FilmMagic, Rick Kern. All rights reserved.

Dolly Parton kann eine beeindruckende Diskografie vorweisen. Die Country-Sängerin hat im Laufe ihrer über 50-jährigen Karriere fast 50 Soloalben veröffentlicht. Jetzt gibt es erstmals den Versuch, in einer labelübergreifenden Sammlung die besten Songs ihrer Laufbahn zusammenzufassen. „Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection” wird am 18. November 2022 erscheinen.

Das Album enthält 23 Songs aus den Jahren 1971 bis 2020. Darunter sind Country-Hits wie die Duette „Islands in the Stream“ (1983) und „Real Love“ (1985) mit Kenny Rogers, aber auch „Faith“ (2019), Partons Zusammenarbeit mit dem schwedischen Electropop Dance-Duo Galantis. Auch „When Life Is Good Again“ (2020) ist enthalten, Partons Reaktion auf den Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie.

„Für mich sind mit jedem dieser Songs besondere Erinnerungen verbunden“, schreibt Parton zu der Sammlung. „Ich hoffe, dass ich auch euch besondere Erinnerungen bescheren kann, wenn ihr sie anhört. Habt Freude an ‚Diamonds & Rhinestones‘, – Mit musikalischen Grüßen, Dolly“.

Das Album soll als CD-Softpack, Gatefold-Doppel-LP und digital erhältlich sein. Die Liner Notes stammen vom Musikjournalisten Robert K. Oermann, mit dem die Sängerin bei ihrer Autobiografie „Songteller“ (2020) zusammengearbeitet hatte. Hier kann man das Album vorbestellen. Zuletzt veröffentlichte Parton im März 2022 ihr 48. Soloalbum „Run, Rose, Run“. 2020 erschien das Weihnachtsalbum „A Holly Dolly Christmas“ .

Dolly Parton – Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection