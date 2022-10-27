Dolly Parton kann eine beeindruckende Diskografie vorweisen. Die Country-Sängerin hat im Laufe ihrer über 50-jährigen Karriere fast 50 Soloalben veröffentlicht. Jetzt gibt es erstmals den Versuch, in einer labelübergreifenden Sammlung die besten Songs ihrer Laufbahn zusammenzufassen. „Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection” wird am 18. November 2022 erscheinen.
Das Album enthält 23 Songs aus den Jahren 1971 bis 2020. Darunter sind Country-Hits wie die Duette „Islands in the Stream“ (1983) und „Real Love“ (1985) mit Kenny Rogers, aber auch „Faith“ (2019), Partons Zusammenarbeit mit dem schwedischen Electropop Dance-Duo Galantis. Auch „When Life Is Good Again“ (2020) ist enthalten, Partons Reaktion auf den Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie.
„Für mich sind mit jedem dieser Songs besondere Erinnerungen verbunden“, schreibt Parton zu der Sammlung. „Ich hoffe, dass ich auch euch besondere Erinnerungen bescheren kann, wenn ihr sie anhört. Habt Freude an ‚Diamonds & Rhinestones‘, – Mit musikalischen Grüßen, Dolly“.
Das Album soll als CD-Softpack, Gatefold-Doppel-LP und digital erhältlich sein. Die Liner Notes stammen vom Musikjournalisten Robert K. Oermann, mit dem die Sängerin bei ihrer Autobiografie „Songteller“ (2020) zusammengearbeitet hatte. Hier kann man das Album vorbestellen. Zuletzt veröffentlichte Parton im März 2022 ihr 48. Soloalbum „Run, Rose, Run“. 2020 erschien das Weihnachtsalbum „A Holly Dolly Christmas“ .
Dolly Parton – Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection
- 9 To 5 – From the RCA Victor album 9 To 5 And Odd Jobs (1980)
- Jolene – From the RCA Victor album Jolene (1974)
- Here You Come Again – From the RCA Victor album Here You Come Again (1977)
- Islands In The Stream (with Kenny Rogers) – From the Kenny Rogers album Eyes That See In The Dark (1983)
- I Will Always Love You – From the RCA Victor album Jolene (1974)
- Coat Of Many Colors – From the RCA Victor album Coat Of Many Colors (1971)
- My Tennessee Mountain Home – From the RCA Victor album My Tennessee Mountain Home (1973)
- The Bargain Store – From the RCA Victor album The Bargain Store (1975)
- Baby I’m Burnin‘ – From the RCA Victor album Heartbreaker (1978)
- Better Get To Livin‘ – From the Dolly Records album Backwoods Barbie (2008)
- Why’d You Come In Here Lookin‘ Like That – From the Columbia Records album White Limozeen (1989)
- Love Is Like A Butterfly – From the RCA Victor album Love Is Like A Butterfly (1974)
- Heartbreaker – From the RCA Victor album Heartbreaker (1978)
- Red Shoes – From the Dolly Records/RCA Records album Dumplin‘ (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (2018)
- The Seeker – From the RCA Victor album Dolly (1975)
- Together You & I – From the Dolly Records album Better Day (2011)
- Two Doors Down – From the RCA Victor album Here You Come Again (1977)
- When Life Is Good Again – From the Butterfly Records digital single (2020)
- Tennessee Homesick Blues – From the RCA Victor album Rhinestone (Original Soundtrack Recording) (1984)
- It’s All Wrong But It’s All Right – From the RCA Victor album Here You Come Again (1977)
- Real Love (with Kenny Rogers) – From the RCA Victor album Real Love (1985)
- Silver Threads and Golden Needles – Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton and Tammy Wynette – From the Columbia Records album Honky Tonk Angels (1983)
- Faith – Galantis & Dolly Parton (featuring Mr. Probz) – From the Galantis album Church (2020)