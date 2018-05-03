Guns N’Roses machen ernst: Die Band kündigte das Reissue ihres 1987er-Klassikers „Appetite for Destruction“ an, nachdem die neue Website und Werbeplakate die Jubiläumsedition bereits schmackhaft machten.
„Locked N’ Loaded” erscheint am 29. Juni. Das Unboxing-Video wurde leider wieder aus dem Netz genommen, aber einige Stills blieben erhhalten. Insgesamt wird das Reissue 73 Tracks enthalten (49 unveröffentlicht), auf vier CDs and sieben 12-inch 180-Gramm-LPs.
Das Original wurde remastert, außerdem ist die 1986er-EP „Live ?!*@ Like a Suicide“ hinzugefügt. B-Seiten und Outtakes verstehen sich von selbst, ebenfalls in der Box sind ein 96-Seiten-Buch und diverse Memorabilia.
„Locked N’ Loaded”: Der Schrank
Inhalte des Reissues von „Appetite for Destruction“
- Embossed Faux Leather and Wood Cabinet
- Handmade 3D Cross
- Super deluxe edition: 96 page handbound book with unreleased photos from Axl Rose’s personal archive
- 4 CD’s in total with 73 total tracks featuring 49 unreleased tracks
- 1 blu ray audio disc with new 5.1 surround sound mixes
- Seven 12″ 180 Gram LPS
- Original Album expanded into two LPs
- First ever album remaster from analogue tapes
- Limited Edition foil slipcase
- 4th side hologroove hologram
- 1 LP B-Sides N’ EPs and Live Like a Suicide EP
- 3LP Sound City Session and 25 unreleased songs from the 1986 session
- 2 unreleased tracks from Mike Clink Sessions
- 7 7″ singles on yellow vinyl
- 12 New illustration lithos visualizing each song from Appetite for Destruction
- Turntable Mat
- 6 Replica Gig Flyers
- Welcome to the Jungle Video Invite Flyer
- Microfiber Cleaning Cloth
- 6 Iron-On Stitched Logo Patches
- 5 Metal Guitar Picks
- 3 Replica Ticket Stubs
- 5 metal Band Skull Lapel Pins
- 2-Inch Collectable Coin
- 5 buttons
- 7″ adapter
- 5 Metal Band Skull Rings
- USB Stick
- 5 Never-Before Seen Band Member Photo Lithos
- 6 Temporary Band Member Tattoos
- Robert Williams Painting Litho
- Two Wall Posters
- Custom bandana With Silver Metallica Ink
- Replica 85’/86′ Concert Banner Featuring Numbered Certificate of Authenticity