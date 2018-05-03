Facebook Twitter RSS
Guns N’Roses: Mega-Reissue von „Appetite for Destruction“ mit 49 unveröffentlichten Bonustracks

Guns N’Roses: Mega-Reissue von „Appetite for Destruction“ mit 49 unveröffentlichten Bonustracks

Das Reissue von „Appetite for Destruction“ von Guns N'Roses gibt es sogar mit Schrank. Das wird teuer.

Guns N’Roses machen ernst: Die Band kündigte das Reissue ihres 1987er-Klassikers „Appetite for Destruction“ an, nachdem die neue Website und Werbeplakate die Jubiläumsedition bereits schmackhaft machten.

„Locked N’ Loaded” erscheint am 29. Juni. Das Unboxing-Video wurde leider wieder aus dem Netz genommen, aber einige Stills blieben erhhalten. Insgesamt wird das Reissue 73 Tracks enthalten (49 unveröffentlicht), auf vier CDs and sieben 12-inch 180-Gramm-LPs.

Das Original wurde remastert, außerdem ist die 1986er-EP „Live ?!*@ Like a Suicide“ hinzugefügt. B-Seiten und Outtakes verstehen sich von selbst, ebenfalls in der Box sind ein 96-Seiten-Buch und diverse Memorabilia.

„Locked N’ Loaded”: Der Schrank

Inhalte des Reissues von „Appetite for Destruction“

  • Embossed Faux Leather and Wood Cabinet
  • Handmade 3D Cross
  • Super deluxe edition: 96 page handbound book with unreleased photos from Axl Rose’s personal archive
  • 4 CD’s in total with 73 total tracks featuring 49 unreleased tracks
  • 1 blu ray audio disc with new 5.1 surround sound mixes
  • Seven 12″ 180 Gram LPS
  • Original Album expanded into two LPs
  • First ever album remaster from analogue tapes
  • Limited Edition foil slipcase
  • 4th side hologroove hologram
  • 1 LP B-Sides N’ EPs and Live Like a Suicide EP
  • 3LP Sound City Session and 25 unreleased songs from the 1986 session
  • 2 unreleased tracks from Mike Clink Sessions
  • 7 7″ singles on yellow vinyl
  • 12 New illustration lithos visualizing each song from Appetite for Destruction
  • Turntable Mat
  • 6 Replica Gig Flyers
  • Welcome to the Jungle Video Invite Flyer
  • Microfiber Cleaning Cloth
  • 6 Iron-On Stitched Logo Patches
  • 5 Metal Guitar Picks
  • 3 Replica Ticket Stubs
  • 5 metal Band Skull Lapel Pins
  • 2-Inch Collectable Coin
  • 5 buttons
  • 7″ adapter
  • 5 Metal Band Skull Rings
  • USB Stick
  • 5 Never-Before Seen Band Member Photo Lithos
  • 6 Temporary Band Member Tattoos
  • Robert Williams Painting Litho
  • Two Wall Posters
  • Custom bandana With Silver Metallica Ink
  • Replica 85’/86′ Concert Banner Featuring Numbered Certificate of Authenticity

Guns N'Roses: Bruder des geschassten Steven Adler bezeichnet Band als „gierig und unmenschlich“
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 25: Steven Adler performs during the 5th Annual Rock Against MS concert at Los Angeles Theatre on Ma
von RS
Steven Adlers Bruder teilt aus: Er kritisiert Guns N'Roses heftig – und fordert die Fans gleichzeitig auf sich für die Rückkehr des Drummers einzusetzen.
In einem Facebook-Post kritisiert Jamie Adler, der Bruder des 1990 geschassten Drummers von Guns N'Roses, Steven Adler, die Band scharf. Er bezeichnet sie als „gierig und unmenschlich.“ Der Beitrag wurde bei „Alternative Nation“ übernommen, auf Facebook ist er aktuell nicht zu finden. „Der Mann ist ein echter Überlebender“, schrieb Jamie Adler über den Bruder. „Er ging durch die Hölle und kam lebendig zurück. Als die meisten starben, lebte er. Ein Hoch auf den größten großen Bruder und grooviest Drummer, den ich je kannte.“ Dann aber holt Jamie Adler zum Schlag gegen Guns N'Roses aus: „Wenn doch Slash, Axl und Duff…
Weiterlesen
