SZA wird für Werbeclip zu Catwoman – an der Seite von Jason Bateman

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 30: SZA performs on The Pyramid Stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival 2024 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 30, 2024 in Glastonbury, England. Founded by Michael Eavis in 1970, Glastonbury Festival features around 3,000 performances across over 80 stages. Renowned for its vibrant atmosphere and iconic Pyramid Stage, the festival offers a diverse lineup of music and arts, embodying a spirit of community, creativity, and environmental consciousness. (Photo by Harry Durrant/Getty Images) Foto: Harry Durrant/Getty Images. Harry Durrant. All rights reserved.