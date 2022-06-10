Tempelhof Sounds 2022: jetzt hier im Livestream

Tempelhof Sounds, präsentiert von ROLLING STONE, findet vom 10. bis zum 12. Juni 2022 am Flughafen Berlin Tempelhof statt. Das Festival startete am Freitagmittag – und verspricht euch Acts wie The Libertines, The Strokes, Muse, Mighty Oaks und Florence + The Machine.

Falls ihr nicht live vor Ort sein könnt, liefern wir euch hier den Livestream. In Anhang findet ihr zudem einen Überblick über das Line-Up. Alle weitere Informationen wie Anreise, Tickets und Wetter gibt es hier.

Tempelhof Sounds 2022: Line-up

Am Freitag sind folgende Acts zu sehen: Florence + the Machine, Two Door Cinema Club, Sleaford Mods, Parcels, Balthazar, The Libertines, Mighty Oaks, Mochat Doma, Freya Ridings, Baby Queen, Just Mustard, Johnossi, Balthazar, L’Impératrice, My Ugly Clementine, together Pangea, Trixie Whitley und Bilbao.

Für Samstag sind diese Acts eingeplant: Muse, Alt‐J, Idles, Sophie Hunger, Wolf Alice, The Avalanches, Holly Humberstone, Hinds, Black Honey, The Pale White, Maxïmo Park, Barns Courtney, Cleopatrick, The Gardener & The Tree, Johnossi und Middle Kids.

Am Sonntag treten auf: The Strokes, Interpol, Royal Blood, Courtney Barnett, Fontaines D.C., Big Thief, Anna Calvi, Kat Frankie, Griff, Pillow Queens, The Mysterines, Bow Anderson, Talk Show, Avec, Coach Party und Faye Webster.

Hier gibt es den Livestream

