The Police: „Around The World Restored And Expanded“ auf DVD und Blu-ray

Zwischen 1979 und 1980 gingen The Police erstmals auf Welttournee. Auf der Tour, die die Band auf alle Kontinente führte, entstand auch der Film „The Police: Around The World Restored & Expanded“.

Die Doku wirft einen Blick hinter die Kulissen und dokumentiert die Anfänge des Trios und seinen Aufstieg. „The Police: Around The World Restored & Expanded“ verbindet Live-Aufnahmen mit persönlichen Einblicken. Der Film begleitet Sting, Andy Summers und Stewart Copeland in Japan, Hong Kong, Australien, Indien, Ägypten, Griechenland, Frankreich, Südamerika und in den Vereinigten Staaten und versucht, den Alltag fernab der Bühne festzuhalten.

Erstmals erschienen war der Film bereits 1982, damals noch auf VHS und Laserdisc. Bald wird er zum ersten Mal auch auf DVD und Blu-ray erhältlich sein. Zu diesem Anlass wurde das Bildmaterial restauriert und das Audio neu gemastert. Das „Documentary“ enthält vier Bonussongs.

Außerdem beinhaltet „The Police: Around The World Restored & Expanded“ unveröffentlichte Live-Aufnahmen. Auf der Tour spielten The Police Songs aus ihren beiden Alben ersten Alben, darunter „Walking On The Moon“, „Message In A Bottle“, „So Lonely“ und „Roxanne“. Mit diesen Singles feierte die Band zu dieser Zeit erste Charterfolge in Großbritannien. Die Neuveröffentlichung erscheint am 20. Mai.

DVD & Blu-ray Tracklist:

Next To You

Walking On The Moon

Born In The 50’s

So Lonely

Man In A Suitcase

Can’t Stand Losing You

Bring On The Night

Canary In A Coalmine

Voices Inside My Head

When The World Is Running Down, You Make The Best Of What’s Still Around

Shadows In The Rain

Don’t Stand So Close To Me

Truth Hits Everybody

Roxanne

Bonusmaterial Live-Performances:

Walking On The Moon (Live from Kyoto)

Next To You (Live from Kyoto)

Message In A Bottle (Live from Hong Kong)

Born In The 50’s (Live from Hong Kong)

CD

Walking On The Moon – Live from Kyoto

Next To You – Live from Kyoto

Deathwish – Live from Kyoto

So Lonely – Live from Kyoto

Can’t Stand Losing You – Live from Kyoto

Truth Hits Everybody – Live from Kyoto

Visions Of The Night – Live from Hammersmith

Roxanne – Live from Hammersmith

Intro

Born In The 50’s – Live from Hong Kong

Message In A Bottle – Live from Hong Kong

Bring On The Night – Live from Hong Kong

LP

Side A:

Walking On The Moon – Live from Kyoto

Deathwish – Live from Kyoto

So Lonely – Live from Kyoto

Can’t Stand Losing You – Live from Kyoto

Side B: