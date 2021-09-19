Vor Comeback: Abba haben eine Frage an ihre Fans

Am 05. November erscheint „Voyage“, das neue Album von Abba. Die zwei Vorab-Singles „I Still Have Faith In You“ und „Don’t Shut Me Down“ haben in vielen Ländern die Top Ten geknackt (in Schweden sind Abba gar auf der Eins), und auch in den USA laufen die Auskopplungen gut an.

Wie verbringt man bestmöglich die Zeit bis zur Veröffentlichung der Platte? Auf Facebook stimmt das Quartett seine Fans schon mal auf die neue Musik ein. „What is your favourite part of the music video for ’I Still Have Faith In You’?“, heißt dort die aktuelle Frage.

Die Antworten sind vielfältig (und einhellig positiv): „My favorite part is from the beginning to the end. “, schreibt eine Anhängerin. Ein Anderer lobt die Computereffekte, die auch in der „Voyage“-Show in London gezeigt werden: „I freakin love this song and love Abba. So pleased they are back. My favourite part is when it goes to the CGI at the end, truly stunning. I pre ordered the album a few days ago, so excited. “. Eine nächste: „The couples hugging in slow motion, I almost cried, so young and beautiful, so romantic. This song really grows on you, the more you listen the more you fall in love with it “

Im Gegensatz zu „Don’t Shut Me Down“, das nur ein Lyric Video hat, gibt es für „Faith“ ein richtiges – wenngleich es nur aus Montagen älterer Aufnahmen sowie den neuen „Abbataren“ besteht

