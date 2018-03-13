„Paradox“, der „dystopische musikalische Western“ von Regie-Newcomerin Daryl Hannah, 58, hat einen Netflix-Ausstrahlungstermin. Ab dem 23. März gibt es ihn im Streamingdienst. Neben Young stand auch Willie Nelson vor der Kamera, dazu dessen Söhne Mica sowie Lukas Nelson, der wiederum Youngs aktuelle Backingband Promise of the Real anführt. Die Musik übernahm natürlich Neil selbst.

Der dazugehörige Soundtrack, „Paradox“, erscheint am 23. März. Er enthält Live-Songs von Neil Young, Coverversionen, aber auch neue eigene Musik, und erscheint digital und auf Vinyl.

Tracklist „Paradox“:

01 Many Moons Ago in the Future (Narrated by Willie Nelson)

02 Show Me

03 Paradox Passage 1

04 Hey

05 Paradox Passage 2

06 Diggin’ in the Dirt (Chorus)

07 Paradox Passage 3

08 Peace Trail

09 Pocahontas

10 Cowgirl Jam

11 Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground (Willie Nelson cover)

12 Paradox Passage 4

13 Diggin’ in the Dirt

14 Paradox Passage 5

15 Running to the Silver Eagle

16 Baby What You Want Me to Do?

17 Paradox Passage 6

18 Offerings

19 How Long? (Lead Belly cover)

20 Happy Together (The Turtles cover)

21 Tumbleweed

Aus dem Inhalt, veröffentlicht auf der SXSW-Website:

Time is fluid in this far-fetched, whimsical western tale of music and love. Somewhere in the future past, The Man In the Black Hat hides out between heists at an old stagecoach stop with Jail Time, the Particle Kid, and an odd band of outlaws. Mining the detritus of past civilizations, they wait… for the Silver Eagle, for the womenfolk, and for the full moon’s magic to give rise to the music and make the spirits fly.

Offizielle Premiere feiert „Paradox“ acht Tage zuvor, beim „South By Southwest“-Festival in Austin, Texas. Parallel zum Film erscheint auch der Soundtrack.