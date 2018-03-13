Facebook Twitter RSS
Abo Archiv
Toggle menu

Rolling Stone
Search

Western von Neil Young und Daryl Hannah: „Paradox“ hat einen Netflix-Starttermin + Soundtrack-Album

E-Mail

Western von Neil Young und Daryl Hannah: „Paradox“ hat einen Netflix-Starttermin + Soundtrack-Album

Neil Young findet, dass Musiker kaum noch eine Chance haben, sich künstlerisch zu entwickeln
Neil Young findet, dass Musiker kaum noch eine Chance haben, sich künstlerisch zu entwickeln
Foto: Getty Images, Frazer Harrison. All rights reserved.
Facebook Twitter Google+ Whatsapp Email Kommentare
von
Den 23. März im Kalender anstreichen: Dann läuft „Paradox“ auf Netflix an, gedreht von Daryl Hannah und mit Neil Young und Willie Nelson in den Hauptrollen. Am selben Tag veröffentlicht Young den dazugehörigen Soundtrack

„Paradox“, der „dystopische musikalische Western“ von Regie-Newcomerin Daryl Hannah, 58, hat einen Netflix-Ausstrahlungstermin. Ab dem 23. März gibt es ihn im Streamingdienst. Neben Young stand auch Willie Nelson vor der Kamera, dazu dessen Söhne Mica sowie Lukas Nelson, der wiederum Youngs aktuelle Backingband Promise of the Real anführt. Die Musik übernahm natürlich Neil selbst.

Der dazugehörige Soundtrack, „Paradox“, erscheint am 23. März. Er enthält Live-Songs von Neil Young, Coverversionen, aber auch neue eigene Musik, und erscheint digital und auf Vinyl.

Tracklist „Paradox“:

01 Many Moons Ago in the Future (Narrated by Willie Nelson)
02 Show Me
03 Paradox Passage 1
04 Hey
05 Paradox Passage 2
06 Diggin’ in the Dirt (Chorus)
07 Paradox Passage 3
08 Peace Trail
09 Pocahontas
10 Cowgirl Jam
11 Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground (Willie Nelson cover)
12 Paradox Passage 4
13 Diggin’ in the Dirt
14 Paradox Passage 5
15 Running to the Silver Eagle
16 Baby What You Want Me to Do?
17 Paradox Passage 6
18 Offerings
19 How Long? (Lead Belly cover)
20 Happy Together (The Turtles cover)
21 Tumbleweed

24. Sam Cooke - One Night Stand (1985) Ein Dokument dessen, was Soul vermag: Ungemein vital und aufgespeedet klingt Cooke be
24. Sam Cooke - One Night Stand (1985) Ein Dokument dessen, was Soul vermag: Ungemein vital und aufgespeedet klingt Cooke bei seinen Hits „Chain Gang“ und „Twistin’ The Night Away“, roh und unbehauen die Aufnahme aus dem Harlem Square Club vom Januar 1963. Vielleicht sollte es deshalb mehr als 20 Jahre dauern, bis die Platte endlich veröffentlicht wurde. Unfassbar, dass dieses heute hochgeschätze Live-Album so lange im Archiv verstaubte.
Fotostrecke: Die 50 besten Live-Alben: Teil 2 mit Bob Dylan, Neil Young und Wilco

Aus dem Inhalt, veröffentlicht auf der SXSW-Website:

Time is fluid in this far-fetched, whimsical western tale of music and love. Somewhere in the future past, The Man In the Black Hat hides out between heists at an old stagecoach stop with Jail Time, the Particle Kid, and an odd band of outlaws. Mining the detritus of past civilizations, they wait… for the Silver Eagle, for the womenfolk, and for the full moon’s magic to give rise to the music and make the spirits fly.

Offizielle Premiere feiert „Paradox“ acht Tage zuvor, beim „South By Southwest“-Festival in Austin, Texas. Parallel zum Film erscheint auch der Soundtrack.

Warum Neil Young für immer verändern könnte, wie wir Musik hören

E-Mail

Themen

Daryl Hannah Netflix Paradox Termin
Exklusive Trailer-Premiere: Neil-Young-Western „Paradox“ auf Netflix
von RS
Am 23. März läuft Daryl Hannahs Western „Paradox“ mit Neil Young und Willie Nelson auf Netflix an. Sehen Sie hier exklusiv den ersten Trailer zum Film.

ROLLING STONE präsentiert exklusiv den Trailer zum heiß erwarteten „dystopischen Western“ mit dem Namen „Paradox“. Regie führte Daryl Hannah, in den Hauptrollen sind Neil Young, Lukas Nelson und Willie Nelson zu sehen: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uecHqZx_wrs Inhalt „Paradox“: Eine Fantasie, ein lautes Gedicht und eine Freigeist-Geschichte über Musik und Liebe… Daryl Hannah schrieb das Drehbuch und führte Regie bei diesem einzigartig persönlichen Werk. In der Zukunft oder vielleicht doch in der Vergangenheit versteckt sich in PARADOX eine Gruppe von Ausgestoßenen in völliger Abgeschiedenheit hoch in den Bergen. Der „Mann im schwarzen Hut“ (Neil Young), „Particle Kid“ (Micah Nelson) und „Jail Time“ (Lukas Nelson)…
Weiterlesen
Zur Startseite