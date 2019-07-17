„Der König der Löwen“ startet als Live-Action-Remake im Kino und dürfte zu einem der größten Kinoereignisse des Jahres zählen. Natürlich richten Zuschauer des Zeichentrickklassikers nicht nur den Blick auf die fantastisch inszenierten Bilder, sondern auch auf den „The Lion King“-Soundtrack, der im Original einen großen Teil der Atmosphäre ausmachte. Damals dabei: Hans Zimmer, der den Score schrieb, und Elton John und Tim Rice, die für die Songs verantwortlich waren.
Nun kommen allerdings eine Menge neuer Musiker dazu. Hier gibt es alle Details zur Filmmusik von „Der König der Löwen".
„König der Löwen“-Soundtrack: Unterschied zum Original
Es wird zwei Soundtracks zum neuen „König der Löwen“ geben. Der Original-Score enthält Neuaufnahmen der Originalsongs von Elton John und Tim Rice („Circle of Life“, „I Just Can’t Wait to Be King“, „Be Prepared“, „Hakuna Matata“, „The Lion Sleeps Tonight“, „Can You Feel the Love Tonight“). Sie werden interpretiert von Beyoncé, Donald Glover, Billy Eichner und Seth Rogen.
„The Lion King“-Soundtrack – Tracklist
- 01 Lindiwe Mkhize / Lebo M: ‚Circle of Life / Nants‘ Ingonyama‘
- 02 Hans Zimmer: ‚Life’s Not Fair‘
- 03 Hans Zimmer: ‚Rafiki’s Fireflies‘
- 04 JD McCrary / Shahadi Wright Joseph / John Oliver: ‚I Just Can’t Wait to Be King‘
- 05 Hans Zimmer: ‚Elephant Graveyard‘
- 06 Chiwetel Ejiofor: ‚Be Prepared (2019 Version)‘
- 07 Hans Zimmer: ‚Stampede‘
- 08 Hans Zimmer: ‚Scar Takes the Throne‘
- 09 Billy Eichner / Seth Rogen / JD McCrary / Donald Glover: ‚Hakuna Matata‘
- 10 Hans Zimmer: ‚Simba Is Alive!‘
- 11 Billy Eichner / Seth Rogen: ‚The Lion Sleeps Tonight‘
- 12 Beyoncé / Donald Glover / Billy Eichner / Seth Rogen: ‚Can You Feel the Love Tonight‘
- 13 Hans Zimmer: ‚Reflections of Mufasa‘
- 14 Beyoncé: ‚Spirit‘
- 15 Hans Zimmer: ‚Battle for Pride Rock‘
- 16 Hans Zimmer: ‚Remember‘
- 17 Elton John: ‚Never Too Late‘
- 18 Lebo M: ‚He Lives in You‘
- 19 Lebo M: ‚Mbube‘
„König der Löwen“-Soundtrack: Gibt es auch neue Songs?
Ja! Mit dabei ist auf dem Soundtrack auch der neue Song „Never Too Late“, gesungen von Elton John. Ebenfalls neu ist das Stück „Spirit“ von Beyoncé, für das am Dienstag (16. Juli) auch ein Video veröffentlicht wurde.
„Spirit“ von Beyoncé – Lyrics
Uishi kwa muda mrefu mfalme
(Uishi kwa, uishi kwa)
Uishi kwa muda mrefu mfalme
(Uishi kwa, uishi kwa)
Yeah, yeah, and the wind is talkin‘
Yeah, yeah, for the very first time
With a melody that pulls you towards it
Paintin‘ pictures of paradise
Sayin‘ rise up
To the light in the sky, yeah
Watch the light lift your heart up
Burn your flame through the night
Woah, spirit
Watch the heavens open, yeah
Spirit, can you hear it callin‘? (Callin‘)
Yeah
Yeah, yeah, and the water’s crashin‘
Trying to keep your head up high
While you’re trembling, that’s when the magic happens
And the stars gather by, by your side
Sayin‘ rise up
To the light in the sky, yeah
Let the light lift your heart up
Burn your flame through the night
Yeah, spirit
Watch the heavens open, yeah
Spirit, can you hear it callin‘? (Callin‘)
Yeah
Your destiny is comin‘ close
Stand up and fight
So go into that far off land
And be one with the great I Am, I Am
A boy becomes a man
Woah, spirit
Watch the heavens open, yeah
Spirit, can you hear it callin‘? Yeah
Spirit, yeah, watch the heavens open, open, yeah
Spirit, spirit, can you hear it callin‘? (Callin‘)
Yeah
Your destiny is comin‘ close
Stand up and fight
So go into a far off land
And be one with the great I Am
„Never Too Late“ von Elton John – Lyrics
It’s never too late to turn things around
Recover, unravel the path to confound
The doubters and losers that line up despair
Will tell you it’s over, you’re going nowhere
It’s never too late, I hope
It’s never too late
It’s never too late to get back on track
To get at least some, if not all of it back
I thought I was happy, and sometimes I was
The sadness is just as important because
Got to carry the weight and hope
It’s never too late
Never too late to fight the fight
Never too late to keep the night
Never too late to win the day
Never too late to break away
Time will start to move too fast, the time is now, my friends
I’m a long way from the start, but further from the end
Oh no, it’s never too late
It’s never too late to get up off the ground
Don’t have to be noticed, don’t have to crowned
I get what I done and I don’t try to hide
I lost many things, but never my pride
It’s never too late, I know
It’s never too late
Never too late to fight the fight
Never too late to keep the night
Never too late to win the day
Never too late to break away
Time will start to move too fast, the time is now, my friends
I’m a long way from the start, but further from the end
Oh no, it’s never too late
I used to say I don’t have time, I’m sleepin‘ tonight
A day doin‘ nothin‘ is doin‘ it right
No hurry, no hurry, take as long as it takes
You might as well sleep for all the difference it makes
I didn’t find love or the peace or the breaks
These aren’t excuses, but a string of mistakes
I won’t go back there, not goin‘ back there
Never too late to fight the fight
Never too late to keep the night
Never too late to win the day
Never too late to break away
Never too late to fight the fight, babe
Never too late to keep the night
Never too late to win the day
Never too late to break away
Time will start to move too fast, the time is now, my friends
I’m a long way from the start, but further from the end
Oh no, it’s never too late
It’s never too late
Oh, it’s never too late
It’s never too late
It’s never too late
„König der Löwen“-Soundtrack und Beyoncé
Zeitgleich zur VÖ des Films und des Original-Soundtracks erscheint auch „The Lion King: The Gift“, ein separater, wenn man so will alternativer Soundtrack mit zahlreichen Songs, die von Beyoncé produziert wurden. Eine echte Familienangelegenheit! Als Gaststars dabei sind unter anderem Blue Ivy (Tochter von Beyoncé und JAY-Z), Kendrick Lamar, JAY-Z und Childish Gambino.
„The Lion King: The Gift“ – Tracklist
- 01 Beyoncé: “Bigger”
- 02 Beyoncé: “Find Your Way Back (Circle of Life)”
- 03 Tekno / Yemi Alade / Mr. Eazi: “Don’t Jealous Me”
- 04 Burna Boy: “Ja Ara E”
- 05 Beyoncé / Kendrick Lamar: “The Nile”
- 06 Beyoncé / JAY-Z / Childish Gambino: “Mood 4 Eva”
- 07 Salatiel / Pharrell / Beyoncé: “Water”
- 08 Blue Ivy Carter / SAINt JHN / WizKid / Beyoncé: “Brown Skin Girl”
- 09 Tiwa Savage / Mr. Eazi: “Keys to the Kingdom”
- 10 Beyoncé: “Otherside”
- 11 Beyoncé / Shatta Wale: “Already”
- 12 Tierra Whack / Beyoncé / Busiswa / Yemi Alade / Moonchild Sanelly: “My Power”
- 13 070 Shake / Jessie Reyez: “Scar”
- 14 Beyoncé: “Spirit”
„König der Löwen“-Soundtrack: Gibt es auch eine deutsche Fassung?
Ja! Die deutsche Score-Version enthält alle Original-Songs, gesungen vom neuen deutschen Cast, darunter „Der ewige Kreis/Nants’ Ingonyama“, „Ich will jetzt gleich König sein“, „Seid bereit“, „Hakuna Matata“, „Der Löwe schläft heut Nacht“ und „Kann es wirklich Liebe sein“ (Can You Feel the Love Tonight).
„König der Löwen“-Soundtrack: Wie klingt die neue deutsche Version?
Nun ja, etwas anders als das Original. Tempo und Prägnanz wurden rausgenommen, natürlich gibt es neue Singstimmen. Manche Soundeffekte wurden variiert (also dick aufgemotzt). Insgesamt hat der Score weniger theatralischen Drive, eine andere Orchestrierung und einige andere Texte. Geändert wurden dabei auch einige Jokes. Man könnte sagen, sie wurden an unsere Zeit angepasst. Man könnte aber auch sagen, der Text wurde verschlimmbessert.
So hört sich „Hakuna Matata“ 2019 an:
