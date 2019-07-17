„Der König der Löwen“ startet als Live-Action-Remake im Kino und dürfte zu einem der größten Kinoereignisse des Jahres zählen. Natürlich richten Zuschauer des Zeichentrickklassikers nicht nur den Blick auf die fantastisch inszenierten Bilder, sondern auch auf den „The Lion King“-Soundtrack, der im Original einen großen Teil der Atmosphäre ausmachte. Damals dabei: Hans Zimmer, der den Score schrieb, und Elton John und Tim Rice, die für die Songs verantwortlich waren.

Nun kommen allerdings eine Menge neuer Musiker dazu. Hier gibt es alle Details zur Filmmusik von „Der König der Löwen“.

Es wird zwei Soundtracks zum neuen „König der Löwen“ geben. Der Original-Score enthält Neuaufnahmen der Originalsongs von Elton John und Tim Rice („Circle of Life“, „I Just Can’t Wait to Be King“, „Be Prepared“, „Hakuna Matata“, „The Lion Sleeps Tonight“, „Can You Feel the Love Tonight“). Sie werden interpretiert von Beyoncé, Donald Glover, Billy Eichner und Seth Rogen.

Ja! Mit dabei ist auf dem Soundtrack auch der neue Song „Never Too Late“, gesungen von Elton John. Ebenfalls neu ist das Stück „Spirit“ von Beyoncé, für das am Dienstag (16. Juli) auch ein Video veröffentlicht wurde.

Uishi kwa muda mrefu mfalme (Uishi kwa, uishi kwa) Uishi kwa muda mrefu mfalme (Uishi kwa, uishi kwa) Yeah, yeah, and the wind is talkin‘ Yeah, yeah, for the very first time With a melody that pulls you towards it Paintin‘ pictures of paradise Sayin‘ rise up To the light in the sky, yeah Watch the light lift your heart up Burn your flame through the night Woah, spirit Watch the heavens open, yeah Spirit, can you hear it callin‘? (Callin‘) Yeah Yeah, yeah, and the water’s crashin‘ Trying to keep your head up high While you’re trembling, that’s when the magic happens And the stars gather by, by your side Sayin‘ rise up To the light in the sky, yeah Let the light lift your heart up Burn your flame through the night Yeah, spirit Watch the heavens open, yeah Spirit, can you hear it callin‘? (Callin‘) Yeah Your destiny is comin‘ close Stand up and fight So go into that far off land And be one with the great I Am, I Am A boy becomes a man Woah, spirit Watch the heavens open, yeah Spirit, can you hear it callin‘? Yeah Spirit, yeah, watch the heavens open, open, yeah Spirit, spirit, can you hear it callin‘? (Callin‘) Yeah Your destiny is comin‘ close Stand up and fight So go into a far off land And be one with the great I Am

It’s never too late to turn things around

Recover, unravel the path to confound

The doubters and losers that line up despair

Will tell you it’s over, you’re going nowhere

It’s never too late, I hope

It’s never too late

It’s never too late to get back on track

To get at least some, if not all of it back

I thought I was happy, and sometimes I was

The sadness is just as important because

Got to carry the weight and hope

It’s never too late

Never too late to fight the fight

Never too late to keep the night

Never too late to win the day

Never too late to break away

Time will start to move too fast, the time is now, my friends

I’m a long way from the start, but further from the end

Oh no, it’s never too late

It’s never too late to get up off the ground

Don’t have to be noticed, don’t have to crowned

I get what I done and I don’t try to hide

I lost many things, but never my pride

It’s never too late, I know

It’s never too late

Never too late to fight the fight

Never too late to keep the night

Never too late to win the day

Never too late to break away

Time will start to move too fast, the time is now, my friends

I’m a long way from the start, but further from the end

Oh no, it’s never too late

I used to say I don’t have time, I’m sleepin‘ tonight

A day doin‘ nothin‘ is doin‘ it right

No hurry, no hurry, take as long as it takes

You might as well sleep for all the difference it makes

I didn’t find love or the peace or the breaks

These aren’t excuses, but a string of mistakes

I won’t go back there, not goin‘ back there

Never too late to fight the fight

Never too late to keep the night

Never too late to win the day

Never too late to break away

Never too late to fight the fight, babe

Never too late to keep the night

Never too late to win the day

Never too late to break away

Time will start to move too fast, the time is now, my friends

I’m a long way from the start, but further from the end

Oh no, it’s never too late

It’s never too late

Oh, it’s never too late

It’s never too late

It’s never too late