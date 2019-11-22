TV-Tipp: „Pop Around the Clock“

Themen im Heft: The Who, King Princess, Will Oldham, Halsey, André Heller, Beck, Bruce Springsteen, R.E.M., Girl Ray, Robert Smith und das TV-Special: die 50 größten Serien-Stars

Die Inhalte der Dezember-Ausgabe The Who: Generation alter weißer Mann Mit dem besten The-Who-Album seit mehr als 40 Jahren kehren ­Roger Daltrey und Pete Townshend zurück. Ein Treffen in Los Angeles Von Robert Rotifer King Princess: König und Königin zugleich Schon mit ihrem Debütalbum gilt Mikaela Straus alias King Princess als Stimme einer queeren Generation, unverstellt und ­selbstbewusst Von Naomi Webster-Grundl Will Oldham: Der lange Weg nach Hause Will Oldham alias „Prince“ Billy ­hatte lange Zweifel, ob ihm noch jemand zuhört. Jetzt ist er endlich mit neuen Liedern zurück Von Maik Brüggemeyer Halsey: Zwischen manisch und magisch Eine Begegnung mit…