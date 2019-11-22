☰ Menü
TV-Tipp: „Pop Around the Clock“

Über Neujahr zeigt 3sat wieder einen Tag lang Musik – unter anderem mit legendären Live-Auftritten von The Cure im Hyde Park und „Bridges To Bremen“ der Rolling Stones

3sat zeigt über Neujahr wieder Konzertfilme – unter anderem mit The Who, Sting, Coldplay, U2 und INXS. Bei den Mitschnitten handelt es sich um deutsche Erstausstrahlungen, unter anderem The Cures legendärer Jubiläumsshow 2018 im Hyde Park oder den Auftritt von The Who, „Live at Killburn“.

Die Termine im Überblick:

  • Di 31. 12. 06:45-07:30 John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip – Live at Red Rocks
  • Di 31.12. 07:30-08:30 Toto: 40 Tours Around the Sun
  • Di 31.12. 08:30-09:30 The Who: Live at Kilburn
  • Di 31.12. 09:30-10:30 Beth Hart: Live at the Royal Albert Hall
  • Di 31.12. 10:30-11:30 The Doobie Brothers: Live from the Beacon Theatre
  • Di 31.12. 11:30-12:30 The Cure: Anniversary – Live in Hyde Park
  • Di 31.12. 12:30-13:30 Metallica“>Metallica S&M
  • Di 31.12. 13:30-14:30 Pink Floyd: Live in Venice
  • Di 31.12. 14:30-15:45 Paul Simons Concert in the Park
  • Di 31.12. 15:45-17:00 The Rolling Stones Bridges to Bremen
  • Di 31.12. 17:00-18:00 Dixie Chicks: DCX MMXVI World Tour
  • Di 31.12. 18:00-19:00 Elvis: Aloha from Hawaii
  • Di 31.12. 19:00-20:15 Elvis: All-Star Tribute
  • Di 31.12. 20:15-21:30 Sting: Live at the Olympia Paris
  • Di 31.12. 21:30-22:15 Ariana Grande: Live in London
  • Di 31.12. 22:15-23:20 Coldplay: Live
  • Di 31.12. 23:20-00:20 Marteria: Live im Ostseestadion
  • Mi 01.01. 00:20-01:35 U2: eXPERIENCE Live – Berlin
  • Mi 01.01. 01:35-03:00 Muse: Drones World Tour
  • Mi 01.01. 03:00-04:15 INXS: Live Baby Live
  • Mi 01.01. 04:15-05:00 Little Seven and the Disciples of Soul: Soulfire Live
  • Mi 01.01. 05:00-06:00 Blackberry Smoke: Homecoming

