Grammy Awards 2021: Alle Gewinner im Überblick

Die 63. Grammy Awards fanden dieses Jahr, wie so viele andere Preisverleihungen, unter besonderen Bedingungen statt. Der eigentliche Termin musste verschoben werden – vom 31. Januar auf den 14. März 2021. Vergangene Nacht war es nun soweit: Einige Künstler und Künstlerinnen durften bei einer Outdoor-Preisverleihung vor dem Staples Center in Los Angeles anwesend sein und die Show wurde coronakonform via Livestream übertragen.
Die Gewinnerin des Abends
Beyoncé hat am Sonntag vier Auszeichnungen erhalten – für „Black Parade“ als beste R&B-Performance, „Savage Remix“ in den Kategorien „Bester Rap-Song“ und „Beste Rap-Performance“ sowie für „Brown Skin Girl“ in „Bestes Musikvideo“. Somit erhöht sich die Anzahl ihrer Grammy-Auszeichnungen auf 28 Awards. Damit hat sie Bluegrass-Country-Sängerin Alison Krauss überholt und ist nun die Künstlerin mit den meisten Grammys aller Zeiten.
Als Album des Jahres wurde Taylor Swifts „Folklore“ ausgezeichnet, der Song des Jahres „I Can’t Breathe“ stammt von H.E.R.
Grammy Award 2021: Die Liste der Gewinner
Album of the Year:
Taylor Swift – Folklore
Jhené Aiko – Chilombo
Black Pumas – Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)
Coldplay – Everyday Life
Jacob Collier Djesse Vol. 3
HAIM – Women In Music Pt. III
Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia
Post Malone – Hollywood’s Burning
Song of the Year:
H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe”
Beyoncé – “Black Parade”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
Taylor Swift – “Cardigan”
Post Malone – “Circles”
Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”
Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”
JP Saxe feat. Julia Michaels – “If the World Was Ending”
Record of the Year:
Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”
Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé – “Savage”
Beyoncé – “Black Parade”
Black Pumas – “Colors”
DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
Doja Cat – “Say So”
Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”
Post Malone – “Circles”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me”
J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy – “Un Dia (One Day)”
Justin Bieber feat. Quavo – “Intentions”
BTS – “Dynamite”
Taylor Swift feat. Bon Iver – “exile”
Best New Artist:
Megan Thee Stallion
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Best Solo Pop Performance:
Harry Styles – “Watermelon Sugar”
Justin Bieber – “Yummy”
Doja Cat – “Say So”
Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”
Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”
Taylor Swift – “cardigan”
Best Pop Vocal Album:
Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia
Justin Bieber – Changes
Lady Gaga – Chromatic
Harry Styles – Fine Line
Taylor Swift – folklore
Best Dance Recording:
Kaytranada feat. Kali Uchis – “10%”
Diplo & Sidepiece – “On My Mind”
Disclosure feat. Aminé & slowthai – “My High”
Flume feat. Toro y Moi – “The Difference”
Jayda G – “Both of Us”
Best Dance/Electronic Album:
Kaytranada – Bubba
Arca – KiCk i
Baauer – Planet’s Mad
Disclosure – Energy
Madeon – Good Faith
Best Rock Performance:
Fiona Apple – “Shameika”
Big Thief – “Not”
Phoebe Bridgers – “Kyoto”
HAIM – “The Steps”
Brittany Howard – “Stay High”
Grace Potter – “Daylight”
Best Rock Song:
Brittany Howard – “Stay High”
Phoebe Bridgers – “Kyoto”
Tame Impala – “Lost in Yesterday”
Big Thief – “Not”
Fiona Apple – “Shameika”
Best Rock Album:
The Strokes – The New Abnormal
Fontaines D.C. – A Hero’s Death
Michal Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka
Grace Potter – Daylight
Sturgill Simpson – Sound & Fury
Best Alternative Music Album:
Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters
Beck – Hyperspace
Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher
Brittany Howard – Jamie
Tame Impala – The Slow Rush
Best Metal Performance:
Body Count – “Bum-Rush”
Code Orange – “Underneath”
In This Moment – “The In-Between”
Poppy – “Bloodmoney”
Power Trip – “Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) – Live”
Best R&B Performance:
Beyoncé – “Black Parade”
Jhené Aiko feat. John Legend – “Lighting & Thunder”
Jacob Collier feat. Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign – “All I Need”
Brittany Howard – “Goat Head”
Emily King – “See Me”
Best R&B Song:
Rober Glasper feat. H.E.R. – “Better Than I Imagine”
Beyoncé – “Black Parade”
Tiana Major9 & Earthgang – “Collide”
Chloe x Halle – “Do It”
Skip Marley & H.E.R. – “Slow Down”
Best Progressive R&B Album:
Thundercat – It Is What It Is
Jhené Aiko – Chilombo
Chloe x Halle – Ungodly Hour
Free Nationals – Free Nationals
Robert Grasper – Fuck Yo Feelings
Best Rap Performance:
Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé – “Savage”
Big Sean feat. Nipsey Hussle – “Deep Reverence”
DaBaby – “Bop”
Jack Harlow – “What’s Poppin”
Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture
Pop Smoke – “Dior”
Best Melodic Rap Performance:
Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”
DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
Drake feat. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now, Cry Later”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
Travis Scott – “Highest in the Room”
Best Rap Song:
Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé – “Savage”
Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
Drake feat. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now, Cry Later”
DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
Best Rap Album:
Nas – King’s Disease
D Smoke – Black Habits
Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist – Alfredo
Jay Electronica – A Written Testimony
Royce Da 5’9” – The Allegory
Best Folk Album:
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – All the Good Times
Bonny Light Horseman – Bonny Light Horseman
Leonard Cohen – Thanks For the Dance
Laura Marling – Song For Our Daughter
The Secret Sisters – Saturn Return
Best Americana Album:
Sarah Jarosz – World on the Ground
Courtney Marie Andrews – Old Flowers
Hiss Holden Messenger – Terms of Surrender
Marcus King – El Dorado
Lucinda Williams – Good Souls Better Angels
Best American Roots Performance:
John Prine – “I Remember Everything”
Black Pumas – “Colors”
Bonny Light Horseman – “Deep in Love”
Brittany Howard – “Short and Sweet”
Norah Jones and Mavis Staples – “I’ll Be Gone”
Best Comedy Album:
Tiffany Haddish – Black Mitzvah
Patton Oswalt – I Love Everything
Jim Gaffigan – The Pale Tourist
Bill Burr – Paper Tiger
Jerry Seinfeld – 23 Hours to Kill
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media:
Hildur Guonadóttir – Joker
Max Richter – Ad Astra
Kamasi Washington – Becoming
Thomas Newman – 1917
John Williams – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Song Written For Visual Media:
Billie Eilish – “No Time to Die”
Taylor Swift – “Beautiful Ghosts”
Brandi Carlile – “Carried Me With You”
Idina Menzel & Aurora – “Into the Unknown”
Cynthia Erivo – “Stand Up”
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:
Jojo Rabbit
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Frozen 2
Best Music Film:
Linda Ronstadt – Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
Beastie Boys – Beastie Boys Story
Beyoncé – Black Is King
Freestyle Love Supreme – We Are Freestyle Love Supreme
ZZ Top – That Little Ol’ Band From Texas
Best Music Video:
Beyoncé – “Brown Skin Girl”
Future featuring Drake – “Life Is Good”
Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”
Harry Styles – “Adore You”
Woodkid – “Goliath”
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical:
Andrew Wyatt
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus